Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 28 (ANI): Considering recent cases of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD) in the Union Territory of Chandigarh, Dharam Pal, adviser of the Union Territory of Chandigarh, reviewed the situation on Thursday.

He directed the Health Department to issue an advisory to the schools in Chandigarh to take proper precautionary measures in this context. He further stated that there is no need to panic as all the necessary steps are being taken.

Also Read | Japanese Encephalitis Spread in India: Mosquito-Borne Disease Claims 44 Lives in Assam So Far.

HFMD usually starts with a fever, poor appetite, a vague feeling of being unwell and sore throat. Fever starts after one or 2 days and painful sores usually develop in the mouth. They begin as small red spots and that often become ulcers. Skin rashes can develop over 1 to 2 days on the palms and feet. It may also appear on the knees, elbows, buttocks or genital area.

Persons infected with the viruses that cause hand, foot, and mouth disease may not get all the symptoms of the disease. They may only get mouth sores or skin rash. The viruses that cause HFMD can be found in an infected person's nose and throat secretions such as saliva, sputum, or nasal mucus, blister fluid and feces (stool)

Also Read | Is Coffee Good or Bad for Us? It Might Help, but It Doesn’t Enhance Health, Studies Find Mixed Conclusions.

Depending on how severe the symptoms are, samples from the throat or stool may be collected and sent to a laboratory to test for the virus. The testing facility is available at the Department of Virology, PGIMER.

It is found that the infection can be controlled by following proper hygiene including mandatory hand washing after contact with patient, personal items such as spoons, cups and utensils should not be shared and should be properly washed with detergent after use, articles such as toys contaminated by infected cases are disinfected, patients with HFMD should be isolated and the usual isolation procedures followed for infection control, washing hands often with soap and water, especially after changing diapers and using the toilet.

Avoidcontactsse contact such as kissing, hugging, or sharing eating utensils or cups with people with hand, foot, and mouth disease and sharing of clothes, towels etc. by the siblings should be avoided.

It was also informed that there is no vaccine to protect against the viruses that cause hand, foot, and mouth disease. There is no specific treatment for hand, foot and mouth disease yet. However, symptomatic treatment can be given.

The Chandigarh Administration further advised to remember that Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease is a viral infection. It produces a characteristic rash on the hands and feet and blisters in the mouth and often occurs in the summer. These diseases are common in children, particularly pre-schoolers.

Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease usually is mild and over within a week. Treatment is directed towards the relief of symptoms like fever and sore throat but is highly contagious. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)