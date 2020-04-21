HIGHLIGHTS AT 5:30pm HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) These are the top stories at 5:30 pm:

NATION

DEL60 VIRUS-2NDLD PRESIDENT ESTATE

115 families at President's Estate in self-isolation as sanitation worker's relative tests positive

New Delhi: Anxious moments were witnessed at the President's Estate after a kin of an employee, working in the housekeeping department, was detected with the COVID-19 disease prompting authorities to keep 115 families under "self-isolation" as a "preventive measure".

DEL52 RJ-VIRUS-2NDLD RAPID TESTING

Rajasthan ceases use of China-made rapid testing kits as most results invalid

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government on Tuesday stopped using the China-made rapid testing kits for coronavirus after they delivered inaccurate results.

DEL51 OIC-2NDLD NAQVI

India heaven for Muslims; their economic, religious rights secure: Naqvi after OIC criticism

New Delhi: Days after the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation expressed concern over alleged incidents of "Islamophobia" in India, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday said India is heaven for Muslims and those trying to vitiate the atmosphere of prosperity cannot be their friends.

BOM25 MP-2NDLD MINISTRY

A month on, Chouhan expands Cabinet, rewards 2 Cong rebels

Bhopal: Amid the coronavirus crisis, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday expanded his Cabinet for the first time by inducting five ministers, two of them Congress rebels who joined the BJP, nearly a month after taking charge.

BOM24 GJ-VIRUS-PLASMA THERAPY

Guj hospital ties up with ICMR for plasma therapy study

Ahmedabad: The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital here has signed an MoU with the Indian Council of Medical Research to carry out study on the safety and efficacy of convalescent plasma to limit coronavirus-associated complications in a patient, an official said on Tuesday.

DEL64 UP-LOCKDOWN-FUNERAL

Unable to get migrant worker's body home, family conducts dummy funeral

Gorakhpur: A year-old child lit his father's pyre here last week, a poignant moment made heart-wrenching by the fact that the body wasn't there. It lay in a morgue, hundreds of kilometres away in Delhi.

CAL9 BH-LOCKDOWN-POLICEMAN

Policeman made to do sit-ups for stopping agri officer's vehicle during lockdown

Araria (Bihar): A policeman was forced to do 50 sit-ups here by a senior agriculture officer after he stopped the bureaucrat's vehicle and asked him to show the mandatory pass for moving during the coronavirus lockdown, in yet another instance of front-line workers facing harassment.

BUSINESS

DEL53 BIZ-STOCKS-CLOSE

Sensex tanks 1,011 pts as oil crash sparks global sell-off

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex on Tuesday sank over 1,011 points on heavy losses in banking, IT and auto counters as historic oil plunge brought more unease into markets already reeling from coronavirus crisis.

DES12 VIRUS-EDU-ONLINE-REPORT

COVID-19: Indian Internet infra not prepared for shift to online teaching-learning, says QS report

New Delhi: The Indian Internet infrastructure is not ready for the paradigm shift to online learning mandated by the situation arising due to COVID-19, according to a report by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), which comes out with coveted global ranking for educational institutions.

LEGAL:

LGD8 DL-HC-PREGNANCY TERMINATION

HC allows woman to end over 23-week pregnancy as foetus had serious abnormalities

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has allowed a woman to terminate her over 23-week pregnancy as her foetus had several abnormalities and the baby would have required multiple surgeries right after birth to survive.

LGD7 VIRUS-SC-WOMEN SHELTER HOMES

SC orders inclusion of women shelter homes under Covid-19 preventive guidelines

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday extended its guidelines issued to prevent the spread of coronavirus in children's homes to Nari Niketans or women's shelter homes and asked the government to look into the possibility of releasing the inmates wherever feasible to avoid overcrowding.

FOREIGN:

FGN55 VIRUS-PAK-IMRAN

Pak PM may get tested for COVID-19

Islamabad: Imran Khan may be tested for the coronavirus or asked to go into isolation after a well-known philanthropist was tested positive for the COVID-19, days after meeting the Pakistan prime minister, his doctor said on Tuesday.

FGN25 VIRUS-LANKA-LD POLLS

Sri Lanka postpones parliamentary poll for nearly 2 months due to COVID-19 outbreak

Colombo: Sri Lanka has postponed the parliamentary elections by nearly two months to June 20 due to the coronavirus outbreak that has killed seven people and infected 295 others in the island nation. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)