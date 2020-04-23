HIGHLIGHTS AT 6:15 Pm HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) These are the top stories at 6:15 pm:

NATION

DEL5 VIRUS-CASES

Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 681; cases climb to 21,393

New Delhi: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 681 and the number of cases to 21,393 in the country on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

DEL72 PB-VIRUS-GIRL

6-month-old Phagwara girl detected with coronavirus dies at Chandigarh's PGIMER

Chandigarh: A six-month-old Phagwara girl who had tested positive for coronavirus died at the Chandigarh's PGIMER on Thursday.

DEL66 LOCKDOWN-ALCOHOL BLUES

No bars, no ‘thekas', no alcohol, lockout sobering experience for millions of tipplers

New Delhi: When social distancing means no social drinking, not even a convivial beer or glass of wine, and lockdown translates to no alcohol at all with bars and retail outlets firmly shut, spirits take a nose dive – mild depression for some and outright despair for many others.

DEL64 VIRUS-CWC-RESOLUTION

Remaining period of lockdown should be used to prepare exit strategy, future road map: CWC

New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee in its meeting, held virtually, on Thursday demanded that the remaining period of lockdown should be used to prepare and publish a detailed 'exit strategy' and a comprehensive 'road map' for the future.

DEL27 VIRUS-CWC-LD SONIA

Instead of tackling COVID-19, BJP spreading virus of communal prejudice, hatred: Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday accused the BJP of spreading the virus of communal prejudice and hatred in the country, asserting that "grave damage" is being done to social harmony.

BOM15 MH-VIRUS-NONAGENARIAN

92-year-old with one side of body paralysed defeats virus

Pune: A 92-year-old city resident has recovered from coronavirus infection despite having suffered a stroke seven months ago which left one side of her body paralysed and even affected her ability to recognise faces.

BOM13 MH-VIRUS-CRUISE-CREW

145 crew members stuck on cruise ship disembark in Mumbai

Mumbai: As many as 145 Indian crew members, who were stuck on board a cruise ship due to the coronavirus pandemic, disembarked in Mumbai on Thursday, over a month after it set sail from Thailand, officials said.

DEL49 TABLIGHI-NAQVI

Entire Muslim community cannot be held responsible for one group's 'crime': Naqvi on Tablighi Jamaat row

New Delhi: The entire Muslim community cannot be held responsible for one group's "crime", Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Thursday while reacting to instances of Muslims being blamed for the spurt in COVID-19 cases after Tablighi Jamaat congregation here, and asserted that most of the minority community members have condemned the group's action. By Asim Kamal

DEL29 VIRUS-SCHOOLS-SANITARY-NAPKINS

COVID-19: Girls from rural areas, low income families struggle for sanitary napkins during lockdown

New Delhi: "Periods don't stop for pandemics," says 12-year-old Shweta Kumari who is short of sanitary napkins because the distribution from her school has either stopped or delayed due to the ongoing lockdown to combat coronavirus. By Gunjan Sharma

CAL8 WB-VIRUS-LD CENTRAL TEAM

COVID-19: Central team visits quarantine centre, hospital in Kolkata

Kolkata: A central team on Thursday visited a quarantine centre in Rajarhat area in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district and a hospital in the city to take stock of the state's preparedness to combat the COVID-19 crisis, an official said.

BUSINESS

DEL41 BIZ-VIRUS-FINMIN-DA (CORRECTED)

FinMin freezes increment on DA, DR for central govt employees, pensioners

New Delhi: The finance ministry on Thursday decided to put on hold increment in dearness allowance (DA) for 50 lakh central government employees and 61 lakh pensioners till June 2021 due to the COVID-19 crisis.

DEL85 BIZ-VIRUS-HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE

Govt plans supply of around 15.40 cr Hydroxychloroquine tablets in domestic market in April

New Delhi: The government plans to ensure supply of around 15.40 crore Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) tablets, used in treating coronavirus infections, in the domestic market in April, an official said on Thursday

LEGAL:

LGD10 DL-HC-MURDER

94-yr old murder accused granted bail by HC

New Delhi: A 94-year-old man, facing trial in a murder case, has been granted bail by the Delhi High Court considering his age and noting that there was no evidence regarding his direct involvement in the killing of his woman tenant.

FOREIGN

FGN42 VIRUS-US-TRUMP-LD IMMIGRATION

Trump temporarily suspends immigration into US for 60 days to protect American workers

Washington: President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to suspend certain types of immigration into the US for 60 days to protect the jobs of Americans laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has ravaged the country's economy. By Lalit K Jha

FGN38 VIRUS-UK-2NDLD INDIANS

COVID-19: Indians among worst affected minority groups in England

London: People of Indian origin in the UK have emerged as being among the worst affected minority groups in the coronavirus pandemic, according to a snapshot of official data on the COVID-19 deaths in hospitals across England. By Aditi Khanna. PTI

