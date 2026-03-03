Mumbai, March 3: The streets of Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram have been transformed into a massive sacred ground today, Tuesday, March 3, as millions of women participate in the world-renowned Attukal Pongala festival. Often called the "Sabarimala for Women", the event is one of the largest religious congregations of women globally. This year, the festival is marked by a unique celestial alignment as it coincides with a total lunar eclipse, prompting temple authorities to strictly streamline ritual timings to ensure all offerings are sanctified before the eclipse begins.

Ritual Timings and the Lunar Eclipse

The highlight of the 10-day festival is the preparation of Pongala - a sweet offering of rice, jaggery, and coconut - in earthen pots. Lunar Eclipse 2026: When Will Chandra Grahan Start and End Today, March 3? Time and India Visibility Details.

Due to the Chandra Grahan (Lunar Eclipse) occurring this afternoon, the traditional schedule has been advanced:

Aduppuvettu (Lighting the Hearth): The chief priest, Melshanthi Aneesh Namboothiri, lit the main Pandara Aduppu inside the temple at 9:45 AM, signaling the start of the ritual city-wide. Pongala Nivedyam (Sanctification): Over 350 priests will begin the blessing ceremony at 2:15 PM, sprinkling holy water on the millions of pots lining the streets. Temple Closure: To observe the eclipse "Sutak" (inauspicious period), the temple's sanctum sanctorum will close at 3:10 PM and will not reopen until 7:00 PM for post-eclipse purification rituals.



Attukal Pongala 2026 Timings: The Pooram Nakshathram begins at 07:31 AM today, March 3 and ends at 07:39 AM on March 4, 2026.

Geographic Reach and Communal Harmony

The congregation is expected to exceed 40 lakh (4 million) devotees, with hearths stretching over a 10-kilometer radius from the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple. In a notable display of Kerala’s communal spirit, local mosques and churches have opened their doors to provide water, rest areas, and facilities for the women and children braving the summer heat. The Thiruvananthapuram district administration has declared a local holiday today, deploying 800 special KSRTC buses and intensive medical teams at 10 dedicated points across the city to manage the crowds.

The Legend of Attukal Amma

The festival honors Goddess Kannaki, the central figure of the Tamil epic Silappadikaram. Legend holds that after the destruction of Madurai, Kannaki traveled to Kerala and rested at Attukal, where local women welcomed her with the Pongala offering. Today, the ritual symbolizes the victory of truth and the power of the divine feminine.

Event Conclusion: Kuthiyottam and Kuruthitharpanam

While the Pongala ends this afternoon, the 10-day festival officially concludes tonight and early Wednesday morning, with Kuthiyottam seeing young boys performing penance and Kuruthitharpanam witnessing the final sacrificial ritual taking place at night on March 4.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2026 08:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).