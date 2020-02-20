Hinduism Doesn't Shut Door for Anyone, Says Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata(West Bengal) [India], Feb 20 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that Hinduism doesn't shut the door for anyone."Religion is culture, religion is unity, religion is love and the religion is making the poor strong. Hinduism doesn't shut the door for anyone," Mamata Banerjee said in an event by Bharat Sevashram.She further said that Hinduism does not believe in divide and rule but in 'togetherness'.Meanwhile, she had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the reduction of central funds to the state."I write to you with deep concern regarding the steady reduction of central funds to our state and also the inordinate delay in the release of funds due to us, from the central government," wrote Banerjee. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)