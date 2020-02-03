Hinganghat Attack:Maha Women Panel Seeks Report from Wardha SP

Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) The Maharashtra State Commission for Women on Monday asked Wardha superintendent of police to submit a report on a 25-year-old woman being set ablaze earlier in the day allegedly by her stalker.

The commission took suo motu cognisance of the matter and sought an action taken report (ATR) from the police officer.

The victim Ankita Pisudde, who teaches at a college in Hinganghat in the east Maharashtra district, is in a critical condition after she suffered 40 per cent burns and inhalation injuries in the attack.

The accused, Vikesh Nagrale (27), was arrested from a village after the incident.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has announced that the case will be tried in a fast track court.

Earlier in the day, Vardha superintendent of police Basavaraj Teli said it seemed to be the case of unrequited love by the accused.

