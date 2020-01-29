Hockey Karnataka, AISPB Complete HI Senior Men National Quarterfinal Line-up

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 29 (PTI) Karnataka outplayed Odisha 5-2, while Air India Sports Promotion Board (AISPB) drew 1-1 with Gangpur-Odisha to progress to the quarterfinals of the 10th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2020 (A Division) here On Wednesday.

In the first match of the day, AISPB played out a 1-1 draw with Hockey Gangpur-Odisha to secure a point and advance to the last-eight round by finishing second in Pool D.

Later, Hockey Karnataka defeated Hockey Odisha 5-2 to secure the top-spot in Pool D.

In the first quarterfinal on Thursday, Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) will take on The Mumbai Hockey Association Ltd while Hockey Karnataka will play Punjab and Sind Bank in the next contest.

Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) will face Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu in another last-eight round game, while Hockey Haryana will be up against AISPB.

