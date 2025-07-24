By Amrashree Mishra

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The Bikaner House commenced with the week-long Teej Ustav 2025, the famed festival from Rajasthan, here in the national capital on Wednesday. The festival, which began on July 23, will continue until July 30, offering a unique opportunity for Delhiites and non-resident Rajasthanis to experience the state's vibrant cultural traditions.

Also Read | Ana de Armas is a Street Style Icon Redefining Casual Chic (View Pics).

From seventh-generation bangle-makers to women empowerment groups, people from all walks of life joined in the celebrations.

Moin, a seventh-generation bangle-maker from Jaipur, told ANI how his products were made by a group of 15-20 women. A recipient of the artisanal award, he shared how they continue the legacy of craftsmanship by making bangles and ornaments in the traditional manner.

Also Read | India vs England Live Score Updates of 4th Test 2025 Day 2: Get Live Commentary and Full scorecard Online of IND vs ENG Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Cricket Match.

Artisans, women's groups and weavers from Bara, Alwar, Jaipur and Udaipur, amongst the several cities of Rajasthan, thronged the gardens of Bikaner House.

Kazem Samandari, Executive Chairman of L'Opera, hailed the celebration of the Teej festival.

Speaking to ANI, he drew intriguing comparisons on how festivals around seasons bind India and France together. Samandari told us about the festival, Fete des Vendanges, which is celebrated during the harvesting of grapes in October and brings together people of all ages, just like Indian festivals do. He also drew similarities between India's household staple sweet, Kheer, and Riz au lait - yet another connection of how countries miles apart are connected by similar savouries.

"Both people (Indians and French) share a love for good food. We have a culture around food, and it is appreciated with family", he said, highlighting how food is a bridge to the finer things of life.

The celebration of Teej featured several musical and dance performances indigenous to Rajasthan, which left the visitors, many of whom were dressed in traditional Lehariya attire, pumped with great enthusiasm.

Chief Secretary and Chief Resident Commissioner of Rajasthan, Sudhansh Pant, inaugurated the Rajasthani Teej Ustav 2025 on Wednesday, an official statement from the Bikaner House noted.

At the inauguration of the fair, Chief Secretary Pant said that this fair would give Delhiites, including non-resident Rajasthanis living in Delhi, the opportunity to become acquainted with Rajasthan's colourful style, cultural heritage, handicraft products, traditional music, dance, delicious cuisine, and culture.

Residential Commissioner Jogaram said, 'The Teej festival is a celebration of our rich cultural heritage and traditions. It provides a unique platform to the colourful art and craft of Rajasthan, where artists showcase their extraordinary skills, the statement mentioned.

The festivities, which will run till July 30, showcase stalls of handmade products and a food festival.

Additional Resident Commissioner Anju Omprakash stated that various programs will take place daily during this festival, which will run from 11 am to 9 pm. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)