Home Quarantine for Migrants from Other States Arriving in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 14 (ANI): Rajasthan government on Wednesday issued an order stating that migrants entering into the state from other states will be screened on arrival and those found displaying symptoms of coronavirus will be kept in COVID care centres until they recover.Others will have to remain under mandatory home-quarantine for a period of 14 days. Those migrants for whom home quarantine is not possible they will be kept at the nearest quarantine facility for 14 days, the order stated.Medical teams will conduct health check-ups from time to time, the order added. (ANI)

