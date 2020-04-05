Housing Complex Quarantined After Resident Tests Positive

Mangaluru, Apr 5 (PTI) An entire residential complex at Thokkottu in Dakshina Kannada district has been quarantined and the town sealed since Saturday evening after a 52-year-old man, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, tested positive for coronavirus, police said.

The decision to quarantine the area was taken on the direction of the district health department, they said.

The infected man had attended the recent Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi and returned to Thokkottu on March 20.

Police have given stern instructions to residents of the apartment complexagainst going out and are tracing the people contacted by him after his arrival here.

He had attended a namaz in a mosque at Chempugudde and visited some shops, police said.

He was taken into custody on April 1 after the health department was informed that he had been to the Nizamuddin convention.

He was kept at a private commercial complex for two days and his swab samples were sent for test.

As the result turned out positive, he was shifted to the Wenlock COVID-19 hospital.

Sources said they are trying to collect more information about the places he visited after reaching here.

All business activities in Thokkottu have been suspended.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)