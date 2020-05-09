HP Reports Fresh COVID-19 Case, Tally Rises to 52

Shimla, May 9 (PTI) One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 52, officials said.

The case was reported from Kangra district, they said.

A person from Kangra district has tested positive at Tanda's Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Superintendent of Police Vimukt Ranjan said.

The patient's details were not immediately available.

With this, the number of active cases in Himachal Pradesh has risen to 10, with three each in Chamba and Kangra, two in Mandi, and one each in Una and Hamirpur districts, according to the officials.

While 35 patients have recovered from the infection, three have died. Four people were shifted to other states for treatment.

The fatalities include a 70-year-old Delhi resident who stayed at a guest house of a factory in Baddi in Solan and died at PGIMER, Chandigarh on April 2. PTI DJI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)