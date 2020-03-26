Huawei Watch GT 2e with Sporty Look, 2-week Battery Life Launched

Shenzhen [China], Mar 26 (ANI): Huawei today launched the all-new Watch GT 2e smartwatch during an online event for its new P40 lineup. The new Huawei Watch GT 2e features a stainless steel frame and is more like a sporty upgrade to the existing GT lineup. It also offers two-weeks of battery backup and is powered by the Kirin A1 chip. Other features include 50m water resistance, music playback support, custom workout modes, motion faces, heart rate monitoring, cycle tracking, and reminders. It is priced at 199 Euros. (ANI)

