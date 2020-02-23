Hyderabad Police Rescues Man Who Climbed Pole to Commit Suicide

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Gopalapuram police on Sunday rescued a person who climbed a pole threatening to commit suicide, said police.He has been identified as Mohammed Aijaz.According to police, after receiving information, the police team immediately rushed to the spot, rescued him and brought him to the police station.Police told that Aijaz was facing financial problems was also mentally unstable. However, he was rescued, counselled and handed over to his family. (ANI)

