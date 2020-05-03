IAF Chopper Showers Flower Petals on COVID Hospital in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, May 3 (PTI) An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter on Sunday showered flower petals on a Covid hospital in Odisha capital to express gratitude to medical personnel engaged in the fight against coronavirus.

Flower petals were showered on Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Covid Hospital as a mark of gratitude to frontline coronavirus warriors.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat had announced on Friday that the three services of the armed forces will carry out a series of activities to thank the "corona warriors".

The IAF took this unique initiative to boost the morale of the Covid warriors, who have dedicated themselves to save lives of the patients affected by novel coronavirus.

"We express our heartfelt gratitude to the Government of India for motivating and lifting the spirits of the Covid warriors at KIMS. Because of this, the willpower of all doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff along with all others Covid warriors will be strengthened by and large and they would continue their fight against the novel coronavirus with renewed zeal", said Dr Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT, KISS and KIMS.

He also thanked Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for his support to open a special Covid Hospital at KIMS. As a result, it has been possible for us to witness such a remarkable and memorable moment today (Sunday), added Samanta.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)