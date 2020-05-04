IAF, Coast Guard Honour Corona Warriors in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 3 (ANI): As part of honouring the frontline workers, who are fighting against COVID-19, the Indian Air Force and the Coast Guard conducted various activities here on Sunday."Indian Coast Guard honoured the frontline workers by illuminating the Coast Guard ships at Shangumugom area on May 2 and 3," said a press release from the defence forces.Under the aegis of Southern Air Command, Indian Air Force honoured doctors, nurses, para-medical staff and the whole frontline workers who are fighting against COVID-19 by showering flower petals over the Government Medical College Hospital and the General Hospital, today from the Sarang Helicopter," added the press release.The press release further said: "All hospital staff assembled in front of the statue of Mother and Child (SAT) and the helicopter showered petals starting from the statue of mother and child towards the main entrance. Thereafter, the helicopter moved to the General Hospital and petals were showered over the hospital.""As part of the IAF's nationwide campaign to honour all the frontline workers who are fighting against Covid-19, C-130J Hercules aircraft in its last leg of flypast flown over Secretariat in Trivandrum city in the evening today," added the release. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)