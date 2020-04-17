ICMR Tests 28,542 Samples For Coronavirus Today, 3,32,583 Samples Tested So Far

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 17: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that it has tested 28,542 samples for coronavirus on Friday. With this, the apex health research body has crossed 3 lakh mark by testing 3,32,583 samples for coronavirus as on April 17.

"A total of 3,32,583 samples from 3, 15, 964 individuals have been tested as on April 17," ICMR said in a statement. No ICMR Report Suggests Coronavirus Lockdown Prevented Lakhs of COVID-19 Cases, Clarifies Government, Rebutting MEA's Claim.

With 1,076 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 32 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has surged to 13,835, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

