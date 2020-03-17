Idris Elba Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Washington DC [US], Mar 17 (ANI): Actor Idris Elba on Monday (local time) said that he has tested positive for coronavirus."This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I am doing. No panic," Elba tweeted alongside a video in which he is seen with his wife Sabrina Dhowre.In the video, Elba, 47, said that he got tested after he found out last Friday that he had been exposed to someone who tested positive."This is serious. Now is the time to think about social distancing and washing your hands," he said."Transparency is probably the best thing for this right now. If you are feeling ill or you feel like you should be tested or if you have been exposed, do something about it. It is really important," he added.Besides Elba, actor Kristofer Hivju, popularly known for his role of Tormund in 'Game of Thrones', also revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.In an Instagram post, Hivju revealed that he is self-quarantining with his family in Norway."Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus. My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold," Hivji wrote."There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)