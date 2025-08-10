New Delhi, August 10: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge claimed that the Central government has "refused" to provide a place on the stage for Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, R Ashok, during the inauguration programme of the Metro Phase-2 project by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. Priyank Kharge shared the dais seating plan on the social media platform X, which featured Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders B Y Vijayendra and MP Tejasvi Surya, but did not include the name of R Ashok.

"Is the Leader of the Opposition, R. Ashok, becoming a leader opposed by his own party? The Central Government, which has organised the inauguration program for Bengaluru Metro Phase 2, has refused to provide a place on the stage for the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, R. Ashok," Kharge posted late Saturday. "Has the Central Government forgotten protocol? Or is it a deliberate snub? The opportunity given to @BYVijayendra, who is a first-time MLA and not a Bengaluru MLA, has not been extended to Ashok. Respected @RAshokaBJP, Despite being a Bengaluru MLA, the Leader of the Opposition, a senior leader of @BJP4Karnataka, and having been elected multiple times, if you are being ignored, should we assume this is a message that your position is being undermined?" the post added. Bengaluru Traffic Advisory Today: Road Diversions, Restrictions Announced Ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s Visit for Namma Metro Yellow Line Inauguration; Check Details.

Kharge also responded to an earlier tweet by R Ashok in which the BJP leader claimed Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah "did not even tweet to wish" Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on his birthday. The tweet was also accompanied by a screenshot of the tweet. The Congress leader further stated, "While you were busy worrying about who didn't wish whom on their birthday, now it's time for you to sit and ponder, "Why wasn't I invited?" Instead of peeking into others' houses, it would be wise to notice that your own foundation is shaking!" PM Narendra Modi to Visit Bengaluru Today; to Inaugurate Namma Metro Yellow Line From Ragigudda and Flag Off 3 Vande Bharat Express Trains.

According to a press release, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Yellow Line of the Bangalore Metro Phase-2 project on Sunday, spanning from RV Road (Ragigudda) to Bommasandra, with a route length of over 19 km and 16 stations, valued at around Rs 7,160 crore.

