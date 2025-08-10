Bengaluru will see multiple traffic restrictions on Sunday, 10 am–2:30 pm, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to inaugurate the Namma Metro Yellow Line and lay foundation stones for key projects. The 19.75 km Yellow Line, with 16 stations and costing INR 7,160 crore, will expand Bengaluru Metro to over 96 km. The Bengaluru Traffic Police has barred movement from several NICE Road toll points—including Bannerghatta Road, Kanakapura Road, Nayandahalli, Sompura, PES College, Kengeri, Magadi Road, Madavara Road, and Parle Biscuits factory—towards Electronic City Toll. Vehicles from Nelamangala and other NICE stretches will be diverted via Bannerghatta Road–Sharewood Junction–Kolifarm Gate–Jigani to Hosur Road. Those heading to Chandapura-Attibele-Hosur Road must detour from Dabaspet via Doddaballapura–Devanahalli–Sulibele–Hoskote. Authorities urge commuters to plan travel in advance to avoid delays. PM Narendra Modi to Visit Bengaluru Today; to Inaugurate Namma Metro Yellow Line From Ragigudda and Flag Off 3 Vande Bharat Express Trains.

Bengaluru Traffic Advisory

