'If You Come to Road, I'll Come to Your Home' : Bengaluru Traffic Police

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Apr 2 (ANI): In a bid to discourage people from coming out on roads during the lockdown, Bengaluru Traffic Police have inscribed a message that reads, "If you come to road, I'll come to your home." It was written on the road at Nagenahalli check-post. The message was written by the cops in the regional language.Meanwhile, nine fresh cases were reported in Karnataka with the count rising to 110 in the state on Wednesday.Out of the total cases, three persons died due to the virus while nine others have been discharged after recovery."COVID-19 cases climb to 110 in Karnataka, with nine fresh cases being reported between 5 pm yesterday and 2 pm today. Out of the total cases, three have died while nine others have been discharged," a bulletin issued by the state health department said."Out of 110 cases detected and confirmed in Karnataka so far, seven cases are transitpassengers of Kerala who have landed in our airports and being treated inKarnataka," it added.The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that there are 1,834 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,649 active cases, 144 cured/discharged/migrated people and 41 deaths. (ANI)

