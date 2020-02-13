IIMC Placement Sets New Record with Avg Salary of Rs 28 Lakh

Kolkata, Feb 13 (PTI) IIM Calcutta has completed placements for its students of MBA class of 2020 with a record average salary of Rs 28 lakh per annum.

The institute said 439 students have received 492 offers from 136 firms participating in the recruitment process.

"The average annual salary package for top 10 per cent of the class was recorded at an all-time high of Rs 54.5 lakh," a statement issued by IIMC said.

The average package of the top quartile of the class was at Rs 41.8 lakh per annum while the median salary stood at Rs 25.5 lakh, it said.

Continuing the trend witnessed in summer placements held in October 2019, the consulting sector was the largest recruiter with 31 per cent offers. The Boston Consulting Group, McKinsey & Co, Bain & Co, Kearney, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Accenture were the top recruiters in the segment.

Marquee finance, private equity and venture capital firms made 83 offers. Several established names such as Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Arga Investment Management, Gaja Capital, JP Morgan Chase and others extended top roles to the 55th batch of the institute.

"Such prize offers demonstrate the high value of the education imparted in the institute and our students' remarkable skills and capabilities," IIM Calcutta Director Prof. Anju Seth said.

General management and sales and marketing roles comprised 30 per cent of the total offers while 22 per cent was rolled out in product management, IT/analytics and operations domains.

Top recruiters included Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, Amazon, Flipkart, Udaan, EXL Service, American Express, HCL, UnitedHealth Group (Optum) and Mastercard.

Another premier B-school, XLRI, said it has recorded 100 per cent placement for its students of 2020 batch with an increase of average salary of Rs 24.30 lakh per annum from Rs 22.35 lakh in 2019.

The institute said 108 companies have made 362 domestic and international offers to its students.

