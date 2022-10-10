Ajman (UAE), Oct 10: India's deaf cricket team beat South Africa by 39 runs to clinch the DICC T20 Champions Trophy, at Malek stadium, here. India came up with a spirited show with both ball and bat as they posted the target of 141 runs and maintained their excellent unbeaten record in the tournament. Chasing a target of 141 runs, South Africa were bundled out for 101 runs for 10 wickets. Earlier, put into bat, India posted 140 runs in the stipulated 20 overs with loss of 4 wickets. Virendra Singh (50 not out) was the top scorer with Indrajeet Yadav (40) scoring scintillating knocks to help India post 140 runs for 4 wickets.India vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2022 Preview

South Africa Deaf Players, S Poonsamy and A McGee produced a fine bowling show to beat the hosts by four wickets in the final match at Malek stadium, Ajman, UAE on Sunday. After India successfully sorted out their batting, with their top order India took 10 wickets of South Africa. South African deaf player R du Plessis (23) hits the highest score for his team. On winning the DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022 tournament, Roma Balwani, CEO Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) said, "It was a very special tournament as team IDCA was playing their maiden international tournament post the pandemic, after the last tournament held in 2018 hosted in India."

"This tournament required immense leadership by the skipper, ably aided by the coaches MP Singh, Dev Dutt. The resilience & tenacity demonstrated by the entire team to win all the robin rounds and the semifinal to emerge a winner today is commendable. Kudos to team India Deaf cricket." Moksh Chopra, GM, KFC India said, "It's been wonderful and inspiring to see the Indian Deaf Cricket Team's unbeaten streak to enter the finals of the DICC T20 Champions Trophy and emerge as winners/ runners-up.

We will continue to support the growth of the players & the sport of cricket for the specially-abled, drawing the spotlight on their talent through this partnership." Sumit Jain, President Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) said, "We thank the DICC managing committee headed by Chairman Stefan Pichowski for efficiently arranging DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022 tournament and are thankful to our coaches and our skipper Virendra Singh who has performed to win us this prestigious trophy. We are grateful to all our sponsors and partners."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 10, 2022 06:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).