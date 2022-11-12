Coimbatore, Nov 12 (PTI) Over 1 lakh youngsters received jobs in the private sector across 67 mega employment camps held in various parts of Tamil Nadu, Labour Welfare and Skill Development Minister C V Ganesan said on Saturday.

The minister, who was in the city to assess the situation for a mega job camp to be held in Pollachi on November 27, told reporters that nearly 20,000 youth are expected to participate in this camp.

So far, 1.07 lakh people have secured employment across the state through these camps, the minister said.

The camp held in Chengalpet in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin had witnessed 8,252 youth getting selected out of 72,000 aspirants, Ganesan said.

With efforts taken by the Chief Minister, foreign investments would come into Tamil Nadu and help create five lakh jobs in five years, he said.

