New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said around 1.30 lakh people in the 18-44 age group have been vaccinated against coronavirus since the inoculation of this category started on May 3.

He also said the entire population of the capital can be vaccinated in three months, but only if adequate doses are available.

"In the last three days, around 1.3 lakh people (in the 18-44 age group) have been vaccinated. I hope more will be vaccinated in the coming days. We want to increase the scale of vaccination, but there is a problem … vaccine is in short supply," he said during a virtual press conference.

The chief minister said more than 35 lakh people have been vaccinated in Delhi so far. Of this, 28 lakh have taken the first dose, and over 7.5 lakh have taken both the doses, he said.

"As I had promised earlier, we can vaccinate the entire (population of) Delhi within three months if there's adequate supply. We will open up more centres if we get more doses in a timely manner," he said.

The chief minister requested all those aged above 18 to take the jabs compulsorily.

"At the end of the day, one has to get vaccinated. Vaccination is the only solution to this problem," he said.

