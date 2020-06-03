India News | 1.37 Lakh Samples Tested for COVID-19 in Last 24 Hours: ICMR

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday said that a total 1,37,158 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of tests have reached 41,03,233 in the country.

So far, a total 681 laboratories across the country have been granted permission to conduct the test for the infection including 476 government laboratories and 205 private laboratories.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India registered its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases today with 8,909 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 2,07,615 while the death toll rose to 5,815.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood to 1,01,497 while 1,00,303 people have cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

