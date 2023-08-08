New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said in the Lok Sabha that in a special campaign by the Ministry of Home Affairs till now more than 10.1 lakh kg of drugs have been destroyed and 1.40 lakh kg of narcotics were destroyed in a single day on July 17.

"Destruction of seized drugs is a continuous process. NCB, under directions of Ministry of Home Affairs, has initiated a special campaign for destruction of seized drug from 01.06.2022 in Collaboration with other Drug Law Enforcement Agencies (DLEAs). In the said campaign, more than 10,17,523 Kgs of drugs have been destroyed till date including 1,40,969 kgs of drugs destroyed on 17.07.2023," MoS Home Nityanand Rai to Lok Sabha in written reply.

Also Read | TMC MP Derek O’Brien Allowed to Attend Rajya Sabha After Motion to Suspend Him Not Put to Vote.

Meanwhile, MoS Rai further said that as per information provided by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), there is no such proposal as of date to revamp the Kiosk policy.

"There are 233 Kiosks in the NDMC, out of which 25 kiosks are non-functional. Out of the 25 non-functional kiosks, 17 kiosks are sealed due to non-payment of dues and other violations; and the remaining 08 kiosks are vacant. The kiosks are allotted through e-auction," he added.

Also Read | Assam: Female Rhino Dies in Kaziranga National Park, Authorities Rule Out Poaching.

Moreover, MoS Home Rai Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs has recommended a comprehensive review of the Criminal Justice System of the country rather than bringing about piece-meal amendments in respective Acts.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs has initiated the process for comprehensive amendments to criminal laws viz. IPC, CrPC and Indian Evidence Act in consultation with all stakeholders," he said.

He further said that detention is done as per various provisions of law by various law enforcement authorities. As per information provided by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), no such data is being maintained. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)