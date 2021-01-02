Jammu, Jan 2 (PTI) Police have arrested a man here and seized 1.5 kilograms of cannabis, officials said on Saturday.

A police team intercepted a vehicle at the Ban Toll Plaza and apprehended Shayad Altaf of Baramulla, they said, adding that 1.510 kg of cannabis was seized from him.

Altaf has been arrested, the vehicle seized and a case registered at the Nagrota police station, the officials said.

