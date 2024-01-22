New Delhi, January 22: In his first decision after returning from Ayodhya, where he performed the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced 'Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Yojana' under which 1 crore households will get rooftop solar. The Prime Minister said, "Today, on the auspicious occasion of the Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, my resolve has been further strengthened that the people of India should have their solar rooftop system on the roof of their houses."

The first decision I have taken after returning from Ayodhya is that our government will launch 'Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana' with the target of installing rooftop solar on 1 crore houses, Prime Minister's Office said in a release. This will not only reduce the electricity bill of the poor and middle class, but will also make India self-reliant in the field of energy, the release added quoting PM Modi as saying. PM Narendra Modi Announces 'Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana' After His Return from Ram Temple Event, To Install Solar Rooftops on One Crore Houses (See Pics)

Taking to social media platform, X, the Prime Minister said, "All the devotees of the world always get energy from the light of Suryavanshi Lord Shri Ram." Earlier in the day, PM Modi in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh said that the construction of the temple which was supposed to 'set off a firestorm' is a symbol of peace, patience, harmony and integration of the country.

सूर्यवंशी भगवान श्री राम के आलोक से विश्व के सभी भक्तगण सदैव ऊर्जा प्राप्त करते हैं। आज अयोध्या में प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा के शुभ अवसर पर मेरा ये संकल्प और प्रशस्त हुआ कि भारतवासियों के घर की छत पर उनका अपना सोलर रूफ टॉप सिस्टम हो। अयोध्या से लौटने के बाद मैंने पहला निर्णय लिया है कि… pic.twitter.com/GAzFYP1bjV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 22, 2024

"There was also a time when some people used to say 'Ram Mandir bana toh aag lag jaegi' (the construction of the temple will set off a firestorm). Such people could not understand the purity of India's social spirit. The construction of this temple of Ram Lalla is also a symbol of peace, patience, mutual harmony and coordination of the Indian society. We are seeing that this construction is not giving birth to any fire, but to energy," he said. The PM also said that Ayodhya's temple is a temple of national consciousness in the form of Ram.

