New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): A person was killed and a firefighter suffered injuries after a fire broke out at a house Mangal Bazar area of Delhi's Laxmi Nagar on Friday.

According to Delhi Fire Service, the injured has been admitted to a hospital.

The fire has been brought under control.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

