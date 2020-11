Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI): One person died while at least 13 were injured after a State Road Transport bus met with an accident at Mumbai-Pune expressway near Panvel on Thursday.

The bus was en route to Mumbai from Satara and it met with an accident at around 1:30 am today.

The injured persons have been taken to MGM Hospital in Kamothe. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

