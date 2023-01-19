Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 19 (ANI):One person died in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district, an official said on Thursday.

"One person dead in an explosion that took place at a firecr acker manufacturing unit in Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district," Meghanatha Reddy, District Collector said.

Soon after the incident, the fire and rescue services reached the spot.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

