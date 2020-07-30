Gorakhpur (UP), Jul 30 (PTI) A contractor who allegedly demanded Rs one crore as extortion money from a man here was arrested from Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur, police said on Thursday.

On Tuesday evening at 6.30 pm, Santosh Ojha, a resident of Sikriganj area here, received a phone call from the suspect who allegedly threatened him and demanded Rs one crore as extortion money, they said.

Ojha used to work in Indore and in 2015 he went to Mauritius. He worked for three years in Mauritius and returned home in 2018 to start a small business and farming in Sikriganj, said CO Yadvendra Krishna Narayan Khajni.

After receiving the extortion call, Ojha informed police and the suspect, identified as Bajrangi Jagir, was nabbed on Wednesday, police said.

Jagir is a contractor of welding work and police is investigating how he got Ojha's number, they said.

“The accused will be brought to Gorakhpur on transit remand,” police said.

