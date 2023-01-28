Chandrapur, January 28: One labourer was killed and 17 others were injured when a vehicle carrying them overturned in Hyderabad's Chandrapur, an official said on Saturday.

According to the official, the vehicle was carrying at least 30 labourers from Chhattisgarh to Hyderabad when it overturned on Virur-Dhanora road at around 5 am today. Hyderabad Road Accident: 15 Injured As TSRTC Bus Rams Into Bushes in Rajendra Nagar.

The injured have been shifted to Rural Hospital for treatment in Rajura, Chandrapur. "The number of injured people may increase," the official said. The official said after getting information about the accident, a team from Virur police station Chandrapur reached the spot. Telangana Road Accident: Car Overturns After Hitting Divider in Nalgonda District; Three Killed and Six Injured.

"Labourers sustaining serious injuries in the accident were shifted to the district hospital," an official familiar with the matter said. More details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)