Noida (UP), Aug 30 (PTI) A 44-year-old man was killed after a speeding truck hit the divider and overturned along the Yamuna Expressway in Gautam Buddh Nagar, police said Sunday.

The incident took place near Jaypee Sports City, under Dankaur police station area, late on Saturday night, they said.

"The Mainpuri-registered canter truck was carrying vegetables. Suddenly it hit the divider and overturned on the road. The occupants suffered injuries and were taken to a hospital, where one of them died," a police official said.

The deceased has been identified as Vimal Prakash, a native of Mainpuri district, the official said, adding that others injured in the incident are hospitalised.

While the crashed canter remained on the Yamuna Expressway, another truck coming from Agra hit it and overturned, the policeman said.

No one was seriously hurt in the crash of the second truck, which is registered in Agra, the official added.

