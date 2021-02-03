Itanagar, Feb 3 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 29 tally rose to 16,829 on Wednesday as one more person tested S positive for the infection, a senior health official said.d S

The fresh case was reported in Lower Dibang Valley said.d S district, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said. S

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in said. S the state stands at 99.60 per cent, he said.ients in said. S

The state now has 11 active coronavirus cases, while said. S 16,762 people have recovered from the disease and 56 patients have succumbed to the infection so far.isease and 56 patients

Arunachal Pradesh has so far tested over 3.93 lakh patients samples for COVID-19, including 552 on Tuesday, he said.ients

Around 16,876 health workers have been vaccinated so d.ients far, State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said. UPL s ACD, State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said. UPL s

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)