Imphal, Jan 23 (PTI) A person was shot dead and another injured in Moreh town at the India-Myanmar border in Manipur's Tengnoupal district on Saturday morning, police said.

The incident happened near the Forest Gate in ward number 9 of the border town, they said.

Some persons, who are yet to be identified, opened fire at a motor workshop, killing one person at the spot and injuring another, police said.

The injured person is undergoing treatment at the Moreh Hospital, they said.

Police are yet to arrest those behind the incident and a search operation is underway.

A case has been registered at the Moreh police station and an investigation is on to ascertain the motive, police said.

