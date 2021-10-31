Tripura (Agartala) [India], October 31 (ANI): As many as 10 Bangladeshi nationals including women have been arrested by North Tripura police from two vehicles for unlawfully entering Tripura on Thursday night and Friday morning.

They were held from Assam-bound vehicles, police said.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

In the first incident, altogether four Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from a night deluxe bus at the Churaibari check post.

Police said all the four intruders unlawfully entered Tripura through Kamalasagar located at Tripura's Sepahijala district.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

They boarded the bus from Agartala and crossed the borders of the state but as soon as Assam police launched a thorough checking of the vehicle they boarded their identity was revealed.

All of them were later produced before lower Assam's Karimganj District Court.

In an almost similar way, six Bangladeshi nationals were nabbed in Assam-Tripura borders on Friday morning. According to the police, there are altogether six persons including four women infiltrators.

The police during their routine checking arrested them from two Badarpur-bound auto rickshaws. The police had also identified a person who extended logistic support for entering Tripura. The arrested persons were identified as Aleya Begum her husband Shakil Alam, two daughters Fatima Akter and Nazma Begum along with Alamgir Abdul Gaffar and a youth named Soyel.

The police had sought 10 days of police remand while producing them before Karimganj District Court. Preliminary investigation revealed that they were heading towards Bangalore for work purposes as some of their contacts were already working there. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)