Khordha, March 14: A case has been booked against suspended BJD MLA Prashant Jagdev who allegedly rammed his car into a crowd in Odisha's Khordha on March 12, resulting in over 20 people including 10 policemen sustaining serious injuries, a senior police official said.

"He ran his car over police and civilians resulting in fatalities. A case has been registered against him and Section 144 has been imposed in Banpur," said Alekha C Pahi, Superintendent of Police, Khordha. Odisha: Chilika MLA Prasanta Jagadev’s Car Plows Into Crowd; Several Injured (Watch Video).

According to the Khodha SP, more than 20 people including 10 police personnel were injured.

Here Is The Video:

#Odisha MLA’s vehicle plows into crowd; video showing Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev in driver’s seat pic.twitter.com/iHNnKpa4Vm — OTV (@otvnews) March 12, 2022

"Ten police personnel and some civilians were injured as a result of the stampede-like situation in Banpur, Khurda. The situation is peaceful now with police patrolling underway in the area," SP Pahi said.

According to the police, a huge crowd had gathered outside the Banapur Block Development Office (BDO) for the block chairperson election on March 12 when the suspended Chilika MLA who was driving an SUV, was initially stopped by the crowd as he tried to drive through the crowded road.

The crowd then allegedly assaulted Jagdev and vandalized his vehicle, police said.

Severely injured in the attack Jagdev was admitted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar and is undergoing treatment.

Jagdev was suspended from the ruling BJD last year for "anti-party" activities. After being suspended from BJD in September last year for assaulting a BJP leader near Chilika lake, Jagdev was arrested a month after in connection with the incident. He was later sent to jail after a sessions court rejected his bail petition.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)