Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev's vehicle plowed into a crowd on Saturday, injuring several people, including police personnel in Banpur of Khordha district.

Watch Video:

#Odisha MLA’s vehicle plows into crowd; video showing Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev in driver’s seat pic.twitter.com/iHNnKpa4Vm — OTV (@otvnews) March 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)