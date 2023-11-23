Nalbari (Assam) [India], November 23 (ANI): Promoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao", the Nalbari district administration of Assam organised "Shubh Parinay", a mass marriage event in which 10 couples tied the knot at Sri Sri Hari Mandir in Nalbari town on Thursday.

The event featured traditional Assamese wedding rituals along with wedding-time games played by the wedded couples and much more. Thousands of people from different parts of the lower Assam district witnessed this unique Assamese wedding event.

Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, District Commissioner Varnali Deka and other renowned personalities were present at the occasion and gave their blessings to the newlywed couples.

On the appeal from the district administration, many people have come forward to provide their blessings and sponsor the wedding expenses (personal assets) of the bride and groom, including the State Tourism Minister, DC, SP and several leading personalities.

In addition, the Nalbari District Administration also promoted a 'Green' wedding, as the entire event was plastic-free and promoted sustainable practises that can be adopted in such ceremonies.

"It is a matter of pride and honour for us that we have thought of this concept of 10 couples and we helped out in all aspects of their wedding. People have come forward and the Minister has taken the frontline. Our administration, various departments and the public have also participated," Nalbari District Commissioner Varnali Deka said, speaking to ANI on Thursday.

The District Commissioner said that every daughter in Nalbari District is a daughter of the district administration, every department, MLA and Minister.

"Everybody has come forward. This is a festive environment and everyone is in a festive mood. This is an initiative that we have taken up under the Prime Minister's vision of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao. Every daughter of this district is a daughter of the district administration, every department, every MLA and Minister," she said.

Speaking about the issues taken up by the district administration for women's empowerment, the District Commissioner said, "We have taken up a number of initiatives; we are installing sanitary napkin machines in all colleges and urban schools in the district."

On promoting the unique green wedding, she said, "This event is a completely zero-waste green wedding and completely plastic-free. A number of things have come together in this festive environment. We would like to show Assamese traditional rituals and every ritual has been followed."

Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said that the district administration and Sri Sri Hari Mandir management committee have taken up this unique initiative.

"Those who are economically poor and want to tie the knot have applied and we, the district administration, with the help of Sri Sri Hari Mandir, have organised this wedding event for them. Today, 10 couples have tied the knot."

"We have followed all Assamese traditional rituals for this wedding event. People from all sections of society have participated in this event. Many of them have extended their help," the Minister added.

Speaking about the green wedding, Baruah said, "I hope that we will be able to continue this every year. We have organised this green wedding and we have not used any material that will impact our environment."

Raju Das, a bridegroom from the Nalbari district who got married, said that, being economically poor, he cannot afford to organise a marriage ceremony of this scale.

"I am so happy that the administration and the government have organised this. We are economically poor and we can't organise such a marriage ceremony. We are happy that the administration and the government have given us an opportunity to get married," he said.

Juri Das, one of the brides, expressed her happiness about tying the knot and said, "The district administration has taken a good initiative." (ANI)

