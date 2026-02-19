Baku [Azerbaijan], February 19 (ANI): Newcastle United all but secured their place in the UEFA Champions League last-16 with a brilliant 6-1 demolition of Qarabag FK at the Tofiq Bahramov Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan on Wednesday.

On the other hand, Bayer Leverkusen secured a commanding 2-0 first-leg victory over Olympiacos at the Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis in Attica, Greece, as per the UEFA Champions League website.

Newcastle needed just three minutes to break the opening, with Anthony Gordon scoring his first of the four goals in the match. The lead was doubled in the 8th minute when Malick Thiaw headed home a goal for the club.

The first half belonged entirely to Gordon. In the 32nd minute, the winger dispatched a penalty after Harvey Barnes' effort was handled in the area. Moments later, Gordon completed his hat-trick, capitalising on a defensive lapse to round Qarabag goalkeeper Mateusz Kochalski and slot into an empty net. Just before the break, Gordon was brought down by Kochalski for another penalty. Gordon stepped up to convert his fourth of the match, sending Newcastle into the interval with a staggering 5-0 lead.

The home side found a glimmer of hope in the 55th minute when Elvin Jafarguliyev surged forward to fire a powerful strike past Nick Pope. The goal was initially ruled out for offside, but it was awarded after a lengthy VAR review. However, any thoughts of a miraculous comeback were extinguished in the 72nd minute when Newcastle's substitute Jacob Murphy scored one and made the scoreline 6-1.

Deservingly, Newcastle's Anthony Gordon was named Player of the Match after a victory that leaves the second leg at St. James' Park on February 24 looking like a formality.

In the Olympiacos vs Leverkusen match, the Player of the Match Patrik Schick proved to be the difference-maker as Bayer Leverkusen secured a commanding 2-0 first-leg victory.

A long deadlock was finally broken in the 61st minute. Ernest Poku made a pass through the opposition's defence to find Patrik Schick, who timed his run to perfection and slotted the ball into the bottom-left corner.

Just three minutes later, Alejandro Grimaldo delivered a pinpoint free-kick to the near post, where Schick was waiting to power a header past Olympiacos' goalkeeper Kostas Tzolakis to double the advantage.

The victory leaves Leverkusen well placed to secure a last-16 tie against Bayern Munich or Arsenal. (ANI)

