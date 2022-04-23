Bhubaneswar, Apr 23 (PTI) The annual 'adivasi mela' kicked off here on Saturday with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurating the 10-day gala.

Patnaik said the event -- 'Adivasi Mela and National Tribal Art & Craft Exhibition' -- is the best platform to strengthen the tribal economy of the state

"The mela is no more an event in the state, but a tradition. It gives tribals an opportunity to sell their products at an appropriate price," Patnaik said.

The fair wasn't held last year and the year before owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 187 stalls have been put up at the exhibition, being held at IDCO exhibition Ground here.

