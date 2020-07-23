Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 23 (PTI) Ten more people, including one official in Muzaffarnagar Medical College, tested positive for COVID-19 taking the number of active patients to 160 in the district on Thursday, an official said.

According to District Magistrate Selvakumari J, they received 310 results of samples out of which 10 came out positive.

Also, 20 people recovered from the disease after their second samples came out negative.

The newly infected persons are being shifted to a COVID hospital.

