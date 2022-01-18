Jammu, Jan 18 (PTI) The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) on Tuesday demolished 10 illegally raised structures on footpaths outside the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital here, an official spokesman said.

The anti-encroachment drive near the GMC and Chest Disease hospital in the heart of the city was conducted under the instructions of Commissioner, JMC, Avny Lavasa to clear the footpath and roadside obstructions, he said.

The JMC teams appealed to citizens not to encroach upon footpaths or pavements as the same cause inconvenience to the pedestrians and also create obstruction in the free movement of vehicular traffic.

