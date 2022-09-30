Bulandshahr (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) At least 10 people were injured when a truck rammed into a tractor in the Debai area here on Thursday night, police said.

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh and senior police officials rushed to the spot after the incident.

Singh said the injured were shifted to a hospital and five among them were later referred to Aligarh Medical college. A child, who was in the tractor, is said to be critical, he added.

A car and a tractor collided and a truck coming from the Aligarh side rammed into the tractor, he said.

