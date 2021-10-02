New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav- 75 years of India's independence, 10 cycle rallies were organized by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Starting from Independence Day on 15th August, these rallies covered a distance of thousands of kilometers from remote areas of the country to pay homage at Rajghat in Delhi today on 2nd October 2021. These rallies together covered a distance of 16,426 kilometers.One of the rallies was organised from Gogra, Leh Ladakh. It passed through some important places associated with the freedom movement of India like Jallianwala Bagh.

The participants of the rally covered 40-50 km per day and reached Rajghat via places like Leh, Palampur, Gurdaspur, Ludhiana, Jind, Rohtak, Sir Chhotu Ram Nagar and other places.

Tributes were paid to the freedom fighters by visiting the historically important places like memorials related to the freedom struggle en-route by cycle rally.On September 21, 2021, the rally reached Ludhiana, the birthplace of freedom fighter Sukhdev Singh. They honoured the descendants of the martyr, Sukhdev Singh, at Jagraon (Punjab).

On September 22, 2021, the team paid tributes to the great freedom fighter, Lala Lajpat Rai, at his memorial and reached Sanaur in Sangrur district in Punjab on September 23, 2021, and paid tributes at the memorial of Shaheed Udham Singh.Three cycle rallies that were started from Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh, Tezpur and Guwahati in Assam covered a total distance of 8217 km.

The rallies passed through seven states like Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi. The cycle rallies faced rough roads, heavy rains and harsh weather during the journey. Various cultural programs were organized as a tribute to the freedom fighters. ITBP's cycle rally from Patna covered a distance of 1516 km. The rally paid tributes to the memorials of freedom fighters in several cities like Jadishpur (Veer Kunwar Singh's birthplace), Varanasi, Prayagraj and established a dialogue with the public on the Amrit Mahotsav of Azadi. The 935 km long cycle rally from Kanpur to Rajghat reached via Kanpur, Lucknow, Hardoi, Bareilly and covered a distance of 40-50 km daily.During their visit, the members of the cycle rally visited historically important places related to the freedom struggle, commemorating the great sacrifice made by the freedom fighters. ITBP's cycle rally from Bareilly covered a distance of about 571 km in 11 days. The rally was welcomed with great enthusiasm by the local people at various places like Moradabad, Noorpur, Bijnor, Dehradun, Haridwar etc.The rally from Bhopal covered a distance of 956 km and paid tribute at Rajghat on October 2, 2021. The rally from Karera covered a distance of 565 km.

During the campaign, cycle rallies displayed the message of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" while visiting historical places related to the country's freedom struggle.

Under the Green India Mission, tree plantation drives were also organized by cycle rallies at various places falling on the way and medical camps were also held. Various patriotic programs were also organized by the rallies to inculcate a feeling of nationalism among the local people. The local public was made aware of the Amrit Mahotsav of Azadi, and other initiatives of the Centre like Fit India Movement, and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. (ANI)

