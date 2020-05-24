India News | 10 More Test Positive for COVID-19 in J'khand, Total Count 360

Ranchi, May 24 (PTI) At least 10 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Sunday, raising the total number of such cases in the state to 360, a health department official said.

The new cases were reported from four districts of the state -- four in Hazaribag, three in Garhwa, two in Koderma and one in Ranchi -- the official said.

Taking into account the fresh cases, the number of active cases in the state climbed to 216.

Four people have succumbed to the disease so far - two in Ranchi, one each in Bokaro and Koderma.

As many as 788 swab samples were tested for the disease at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences on Sunday, the official said.

