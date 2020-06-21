Kohima, Jun 21 (PTI) Nagaland reported 10 more COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally in the state to 211, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

Seven of the fresh cases are reported from a quarantine centre at Kohima, two from Tuensang and one from Phek.

Phek district has reported its first COVID-19 case.

"Out of 308 samples tested, 10 new cases of COVID-19 +ve have been reported. 7 patients from Kohima QC, 2 from Tuensang QC & 1 from Phek QC," the minister tweeted.

Officials said 141 of the infected have been cured and the state now has 70 active COVID-19 cases.

Dimapur district has the highest number of COVID-19 patients at 129, followed by Kohima 42, Mon 23, Peren and Tuensang eight each and Phek one.

The remaining five districts - Wokha, Zunheboto, Mokokchung, Kiphire and Longleng - have not reported any COVID-19 case.

