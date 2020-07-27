Gangtok, Jul 27 (PTI) Sikkim on Monday reported 10 new COVID-19 cases, taking the Himalayan state's tally to 555, an official said.

Director General (DG)-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pempa T Bhutia said that all new cases have been admitted to various hospitals and Covid care facilities.

Also Read | Pakistan Violates LOC in Mendhar Sector of Poonch District in Jammu and Kashmir: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 27, 2020.

Of the total 555 COVID-19 cases, 380 are active cases as 174 patients have recovered and one has died, he said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)