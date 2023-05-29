Mysuru, May 29: Ten people died and at least three persons were injured in a road accident involving a car and private bus in T Narasipura taluk here on Monday, police said. The incident took place near Kuruburu village on Kollegala-T Narasipura main road.

According to sources, the car has been completely crushed due to the impact of the accident in what seems to be a head-on collision between the two vehicles. Kerala Road Accident: KSRTC Bus Collides With Car, Rams in To Church Wall in Pathanamthitta (Watch Video).

Mysuru Road Accident Video:

#Karnataka: #Mysuru road crash that claimed 10 lives, left three injured seriously, caught on dashcam in the bus. pic.twitter.com/kzaATjbsvk — TOI Bengaluru (@TOIBengaluru) May 29, 2023

The injured have been rushed to various hospitals and are being treated for injuries.

